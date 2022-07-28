Mandan woman arrested in police chase, drug bust case

Bismarck police have arrested a Mandan woman believed to have been involved in a Sunday police chase and drug bust.

Mariah Yellow Earrings, 21, faces four drug-related charges, with three being felonies, according to court documents. The most serious charge carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in jail.

A Mandan man -- Joshua Gohl, 38 -- was arrested on Sunday following the chase.

Gohl and Yellow Earrings fled from Bismarck police after failing to halt for a traffic stop in the 1900 block of East Century Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday, an affidavit alleges.

The vehicle was tracked by the aerial surveillance team of the North Dakota Highway Patrol to the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue, where it backed into a parked pickup truck and nearly hit a squad car while attempting to flee. The vehicle was then tracked to the Days Inn on East Capitol Avenue, where authorities said Gohl fled on foot before eventually being arrested.

Yellow Earrings was last seen entering the America’s Best Value Inn & Suites on East Interchange Avenue, where she abandoned a backpack, according to an affidavit. The backpack contained 61 grams of meth, 15 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia items, a digital scale and a calculator, authorities said.

She was arrested on Wednesday in the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue and allegedly admitted to being with Gohl, who told her to "ditch" the backpack, an affidavit said.

Yellow Earrings made her initial court appearance Thursday and had bond set at $5,000 cash. Defense attorney Joshua Weatherspoon declined to comment.

Yellow Earrings in another case faces a felony charge of unauthorized use of personal identifying information and a misdemeanor forgery count.

Gohl faces four drug-related charges and five fleeing-related charges, including reckless endangerment and preventing arrest, according to court documents. Seven of the charges are felonies; the most serious carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in jail.

He made his initial court appearance on Monday and had bond set at $50,000 cash.