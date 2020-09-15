Mandan stabbing, gang suspect arrested

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of four men wanted on murder conspiracy and criminal street gang charges stemming from an alleged stabbing incident in Mandan is in custody.

Girard Glaser, 49, of Bismarck, was arrested Tuesday morning after he turned himself in at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said. Court documents don't list an attorney for him. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon and is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

An arrest warrant was issued for Glaser and three other men last week in connection with a stabbing during a July 3 street dance outside the Silver Dollar Bar in Mandan. Authorities allege the four are members or aspiring members of the Sons of Silence motorcycle club and attacked a member of the rival Hell's Angels. A man not associated with either motorcycle club suffered multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung in the incident, according to court documents.

Warrants also were issued for Nash Wollan, 48, of Williston; Nicholas Kinsella-Gref, 28, of Mandan; and Edward Nuckols, 32, of Mandan.

The U.S. Department of Justice labels the Sons of Silence and the Hell's Angels as "outlaw motorcycle gangs." North Dakota has historically been territory claimed by the Sons of Silence, police say. Another motorcycle club in recent years joined the Hell’s Angels, which Sons of Silence members may have seen as a challenge, authorities say.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

