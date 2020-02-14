Mandan probation searches net large amounts of drugs

At least two men face charges after officers conducting probation searches in Mandan say they seized a total of more than 2 pounds of meth and 10 grams of heroin.

Christopher Anderson, 48, of Bismarck, and Gregory Hendrix, 40, of Mandan, were arrested during one of several probation searches conducted by North Dakota Parole and Probation officers and the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force on Thursday. Officers during the searches made multiple arrests and seized drugs with an estimated street value of $90,000.

Anderson and Hendrix allegedly had 36 ounces of methamphetamine and 10 grams of heroin in their possession.

Authorities during a search of a Mandan apartment found the meth in a package delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and addressed to Anderson. Text messages sent from Anderson’s phone indicated he was selling the drugs, according to an affidavit. Officers found meth and the 10 grams of heroin in a car in which Hendrix was a passenger.

Both men are charged with felony drug possession. Hendrix is charged additionally with conspiracy to deliver drugs. They made their initial court appearances Friday. Attorneys aren’t listed for them in court documents.