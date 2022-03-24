Mandan police seek more video in fatal hit-and-run death

The Mandan Police Department has expanded its request for surveillance video that might show the suspect vehicle tied to the Monday hit-and-run death of a resident.

Erwin Geigle, 77, died Monday after being repeatedly struck by a pickup in the parking lot of All Seasons Arena, next to the high school. Police say Geigle was there to pick up a relative, and that several students witnessed his death. Authorities have not commented on a possible motive.

A funeral home death notice for Geigle states that he died “from a senseless tragedy.” Cremation has taken place and a funeral will be held later. His family did not immediately respond to Tribune requests for comment made through the funeral home.

Wade Bison, 39, of Fargo, has been charged in Morton County with murder in Geigle’s death, and faces additional felonies of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, terrorizing and reckless endangerment, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. He also faces numerous charges in Burleigh County, where he was involved in a Bismarck police chase after Geigle's death and ultimately crashed the stolen pickup he allegedly was driving. He is in custody in lieu of $1 million bail.

Bison said during a Wednesday court hearing that "I'm guilty of all the charges." Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Information and video received from the public “has expanded our area of interest,” the police department said Thursday. Police are looking for video that would show the pickup from 6:30-7:50 a.m. on March 21 between Collins Avenue and Sixth Avenue Northeast from Seventh Street to 15th Street Northeast. The department is further asking anyone who lives on Third Avenue Northeast to check their video.

The F-250 pickup is a newer model, white in color with a black front grill guard and a large black toolbox in the pickup box. It has what is commonly called a “headache rack," a protective utility accessory behind the cab of the truck. It had a North Dakota Pioneer license plate on the back, which police believe was stolen.

