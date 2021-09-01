Mandan police officer charged with DUI

A Mandan police officer has been assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of an investigation into his recent DUI arrest, according to information from the Mandan Police Department.

Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug said the department is conducting an internal investigation of the Aug. 26 incident involving Shannon Reichenberg, 49, who was arrested by Bismarck police.

Reichenberg, 49, was driving erratically when officers stopped him Aug. 26, Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.10%, higher than the legal limit of 0.08%. Reichenberg was released to the custody of a sober adult and on a promise to appear in court, Gardiner said.

Reichenberg faces a misdemeanor punishable by 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine if he's convicted. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

