Mandan police investigating Saturday stabbing

Mandan police are investigating a Saturday stabbing that sent a 39-year-old man to the hospital.
The incident appears to be the result of an argument that escalated or may have been retaliation from another incident, Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said. It’s unclear how many people were involved. Emergency responders were called about 9 p.m. by a person who was transporting the man to the hospital but then decided to seek help before leaving Mandan.
The man was admitted to a Bismarck hospital but police weren’t informed of his condition, Flaten said. It’s not known if his injuries required surgery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!