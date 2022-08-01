Mandan man with violent past arrested on weapons charge

A Mandan man who served time for a violent crime is now charged with a felony for illegally possessing a firearm.

Lucio Cruz, 50, was arrested Friday night at a North 20th Street apartment in Bismarck, according to a police affidavit. Officers responded to an anonymous call that a man was holding a woman against her will in the apartment or a camper outside of it.

Police say that after clearing the apartment they found Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation paperwork bearing Cruz’s name atop a mattress, and allegedly found a 12-gauge shotgun under the mattress. Court documents don't indicate any charges relating to the anonymous call, but it's illegal for convicted felons to possess guns.

Cruz denied owning the shotgun, according to police. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

Cruz was charged with aggravated assault in March 2020 after a stabbing in Bismarck. Officers a few weeks later used less-than-lethal rounds to subdue and arrest him during a traffic stop near Divide Avenue and State Street.

Cruz pleaded guilty in March 2021 and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was given credit for nearly a year of time served.