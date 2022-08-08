Mandan man under federal indictment arrested on state drug charges

A Mandan man under federal pretrial services supervision as he awaits trial in U.S. District Court on drug charges now faces drug conspiracy charges at the state level following an investigation by local authorities.

Deshawn Taylor, 26, was arrested Sunday, according to an affidavit. He allegedly backed into an unmarked Bismarck Police Department patrol vehicle and fled Friday after undercover police arranged to buy drugs from him in a south Bismarck retail parking lot.

Detectives communicated with Taylor, who was using a Facebook profile under another name, and identified him by the profile photo, the affidavit states.

A federal grand jury in October indicted Taylor on five counts including drug conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver drugs, and delivery of drugs, court records show. A federal judge on June 10 granted Taylor’s request for release from custody while he awaits trial.

Taylor and a co-defendant in the federal case, Kasheena Dunbar, were to stand trial March 29. A judge in the case granted a continuance about a week earlier. A new trial date is not listed in court documents.

Taylor was in state custody pending payment of $100,000 cash bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him. The state charges carry a possible 10-year prison term.