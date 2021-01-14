Mandan man to plead guilty in car wash robbery

A Mandan man has entered into a plea agreement for his part in a robbery that prosecutors said violated a federal interstate commerce law.

Vegas Morin, 21, has agreed to plead guilty to a Hobbs Act robbery charge and possession of an illegal firearm, court documents show.

He and two other men originally were charged in state court for allegedly luring a man to a Mandan car wash, beating him, and taking his wallet and $300. They were later indicted in federal court for violating the Hobbs Act, which prohibits robbery or extortion that interferes with interstate or foreign commerce. The state case was dropped.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Hobbs Act has been interpreted in the U.S. Judiciary's 8th Circuit as covering crimes that affect even illegal activity, such as when a drug dealer robs another drug dealer, according to Drew Wrigley, U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota.

Morin on Jan. 25 is scheduled to plead guilty to the federal charges, court records show. He faces the possibility of 20 years in prison on the Hobbs Act charge and 10 years on the firearm charge. Defense attorney Jackson Lofgren declined comment on the case.