A man charged with possessing drugs and weapons after officials found in a Mandan home 5 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 30 weapons and materials for making explosives has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Nicholas Lelm, 42, was originally charged in state court in June 2021. The case was moved to federal court, and he pleaded guilty last October to a drug conspiracy charge. Two other drug charges and a firearms charge were dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor on Friday further ordered Lelm to spend five years on supervised release following his prison time.

A co-defendant in the case, Shane Smith, 42, has entered into a plea agreement. He’ll be sentenced April 13.

The two were arrested after Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers executed a search warrant at a 13th Avenue Northwest residence. The officers in addition to the meth found 300 fentanyl or counterfeit oxycodone pills, marijuana and THC wax, psychedelic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia, the Mandan Police Department said at the time. THC is what gives marijuana users a high.

Officers found an object they said was “consistent with a pipe bomb” and “consistent with the manufacture of explosive devices,” the department said. The Bismarck Bomb Squad and Minot Bomb Squad cleared the property before the drugs were seized.

The search turned up more than 30 weapons including a short-barreled shotgun and some guns that were of an AK-47 style, authorities said.