Mandan man sentenced for break-ins

A Mandan man was sentenced Monday to serve 1 ½ years in prison for his part in a rash of November break-ins in Bismarck.

Justin Locke, 29, who court records also show is from Montana, pleaded guilty to seven felony charges stemming from burglaries at several buildings. A number of items including electronics, checkbooks, identifying information and a gun were stolen, according to police.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig sentenced Locke to three years in prison with half of the time suspended. Locke must spend three years on probation upon his release.

Another man charged in the incident, Isaac Murray, of Bismarck, is scheduled for a two-day trial starting Wednesday, court records show. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third man, Kaleb Glatt, of Bismarck. Glatt also is wanted in three other Burleigh County cases on charges of theft and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

