alert top story

Mandan man gets prison time for striking Bismarck police officer with vehicle

Tyler Hoff

Hoff

 PROVIDED

A Mandan man has been sent to prison for striking a Bismarck police officer with a vehicle while trying to flee a shoplifting incident. 

Tyler Hoff, 30, pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and fleeing a peace officer, along with four misdemeanor offenses.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr on Thursday sentenced Hoff to 2 ½ years in jail. He was given credit for 127 days already served.

An affidavit said Hoff took about $64 worth of items from the south Bismarck Walmart in March. Two Bismarck police officers pursued him on foot. Another officer attempted to block Hoff's vehicle in its parking space with his patrol vehicle, according to the court document.

Hoff accelerated his vehicle, turned into and struck the police vehicle and also struck an officer in his right leg, "causing pain to his right knee," the affidavit said.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

