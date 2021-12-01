Mandan man faces drug charge

Authorities have arrested a Mandan man they say had 68 fentanyl pills in his car and told them he’d sold thousands of pills in recent months.

A North Dakota state trooper on Tuesday stopped Ronald Corley, 25, for speeding on North 12th Street in Bismarck, according to an affidavit. Bismarck police detectives responded, and Corley’s car was searched after the officers said they smelled marijuana. Police found the pills, marijuana and a loaded handgun, the affidavit states.

Corley told officers that drug sales were his sole source of income and that he’d sold “several thousand pills within the last few months,” according to the affidavit. He’d just sold three pills in Mandan and was on his way to sell 20 more in Bismarck, officials said.

Corley’s initial court appearance was Wednesday. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

