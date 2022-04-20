Mandan man faces charges in string of thefts from vehicles

Bismarck police on Tuesday arrested a Mandan man in connection with a number of thefts from motor vehicles.

Tyler Nantt, 36, is charged with two counts of felony theft, court records show.

Police received numerous reports of theft from vehicles in the Hillview Area, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Nantt was identified as a suspect through video surveillance. Police arrested him in the Frontier Drive area after finding evidence in a storage unit rented by Nantt, Gardiner said. Police allege Nantt has been stealing from cars since late March.

The investigation helped police close nine cases involving thefts from motor vehicles, Gardiner said. Police will notify theft victims that officers have their property, the lieutenant said.

No attorney is listed for Nantt in court documents.

