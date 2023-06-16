A Mandan man allegedly crashed into the Federal Building’s railing during a police chase in Bismarck that ended with authorities seizing what they said was cocaine and several other drugs from the vehicle.

A Bismarck police officer noticed a vehicle leaving the Elbow Room Bar shortly after midnight Wednesday. It eventually turned into the back parking lot of the Federal Building on East Broadway Avenue and crashed into the building’s railing, according to an affidavit.

The suspect vehicle continued to evade responding officers for 12 minutes before crashing into a pine tree on the north side of Kirkwood Mall. The driver exited the vehicle with his hands up after crashing, authorities said. Police detained Tyler Jans.

Jans, who is in his late 20s, told authorities he was fleeing from police because he had cocaine on him, which officers found in his shorts, according to the affidavit. Jans consented to doing tests that resulted in him being arrested for DUI. Authorities said they found large amounts of illegal drugs in his vehicle, including cocaine, meth and THC, which is what gives marijuana users a high.

Jans faces felony drug and fleeing charges, along with two misdemeanors. The most serious charge against him carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The attorney listed for Jans did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for a comment.