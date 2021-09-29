Mandan man convicted of rape, sentenced to life in prison

A Mandan man accused of sexually assaulting young girls has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Jeremy Frohlich, 36, was found guilty Monday, the first day of a scheduled three-day trial. The jury deliberated just more than an hour before returning the guilty verdicts.

Frohlich was charged with two counts of rape in which the victim was under the age of 15. One count carried a maximum sentence of life in prison because he was over the age of 22. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland ordered a 20-year sentence on the second count.

Frohlich was charged in 2019 in connection with incidents dating to 2010. One girl told police Frohlich assaulted her when she was between the ages of 6 and 11. Another girl alleged that he touched her inappropriately when she was 9. Frohlich was accused of assaulting the girls at a north Bismarck apartment and at a south Mandan residence.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2021 but later withdrew the plea.

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Joshua Amundson declined comment on the case, as did defense attorney Justin Balzer.

