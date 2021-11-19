 Skip to main content
Mandan man convicted of assault, acquitted of conspiracy

A Burleigh County jury on Friday found a Mandan man guilty of aggravated assault in connection with an early March stabbing.

Demoris Frederick, 44, was found not guilty of assault conspiracy, court records show. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and will be sentenced after a court-ordered presentence investigation.

Frederick and Rosemary Wickham, 63, were charged in April with plotting to kill Randall Bell, 35, of Bismarck, over a dispute about a flooring job, a motorcycle title, and allegations that Bell assaulted Wickham, police said at the time.

Wickham last week pleaded guilty to assault conspiracy. At her sentencing hearing, Wickham said Bell assaulted her, and she admitted saying to others that she wanted Bell to hurt like she hurt. But she said she didn’t ask anyone to go to his house. Part of her plea agreement required her to testify at Frederick’s trial.

Both were originally charged with murder conspiracy, a charge that was later amended to aggravated assault conspiracy. 

Frederick’s attorney, Kent Morrow, did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Demoris Frederick

Demoris Frederick

