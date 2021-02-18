Mandan man charged with felonious restraint in cross-state trip

A Mandan man has been charged with felonious restraint for allegedly twice stopping a woman when she tried to escape his beatings as they traveled from Minot to Bismarck.

Hunter Melton, 29, also is charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and interfering with an emergency call, court records show.

Bismarck police on Feb. 9 responded to Motel 6 on a call that a woman was injured and needed an ambulance. The woman told police Melton had picked her up in Minot the previous night and started punching her when she refused his sexual advances. She tried to escape at a gas station in Max but Melton put his arm around her neck in a choke hold, the woman told police. Near Wilton he told the woman “I should probably just kill you,” the affidavit states.

Motel surveillance video shows Melton hitting the woman, police maintain. The woman tried to leave the motel room but Melton again stopped her. He later allegedly broke her phone as she tried to call 911. The woman had two black eyes, a bloody nose, bite marks on her arm, and swollen hands from trying to protect herself, authorities say.

The nature of the relationship between the man and woman isn't clear.