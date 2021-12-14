Mandan man arrested after alleged break-in, chase

Burleigh County authorities have filed two felony charges against a Mandan man they say broke into a Bismarck home and then tried to elude them on Interstate 94.

Richard Klatt, 40, made his initial court appearance Tuesday on charges of reckless endangerment and criminal trespass, court documents show. He also faces misdemeanors for fleeing police, refusing to submit to DUI testing, and criminal mischief.

Bismarck police about 5 a.m. Tuesday responded to a call of a possible break-in on Patriot Drive, according to an affidavit. As officers arrived they saw Klatt leave in a black Cadillac and go west on Interstate 94. He wove through traffic and reached speeds of more than 100 mph, police say. He stopped and was arrested about 4 miles west of Mandan.

Klatt at the Patriot Drive residence allegedly caused $200 of damage when he broke a window to get in, police say. Occupants were able to push him out the front door.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Klatt.

