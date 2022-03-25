Mandan man accused of striking Bismarck police officer with vehicle

A Mandan man is accused of striking a police officer with a vehicle when officers responded to reported shoplifting at Walmart in south Bismarck.

Tyler Hoff, 30, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and fleeing a peace officer, along with four misdemeanor offenses.

An affidavit says Hoff took about $64 worth of items from the store Wednesday. Two Bismarck police officers pursued him on foot. Another officer attempted to block Hoff's vehicle in its parking space with his patrol vehicle, according to the court document.

Hoff allegedly accelerated the vehicle, turned into and struck the police vehicle and also struck an officer in his right leg, "causing pain to his right knee," the affidavit said.

Hoff then fled the scene, according to police.

He was being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, pending $20,000 cash bond.

No attorney was listed for him in court records.

