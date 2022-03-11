Mandan flooring installer banned from business in North Dakota

A Mandan flooring installer who authorities say took more than $36,000 from customers but did not deliver materials or complete work has been banned from doing business in North Dakota, according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Matthew Holden, doing business as Affordable Flooring, did not respond to court documents in which prosecutors asked South Central District Judge David Reich to rule on complaints from 10 Burleigh County and Morton County homeowners.

Holden was found to have operated without a contractor’s license and engaged in consumer fraud. The judge ordered him to reimburse the homeowners, and pay a $5,000 fine and nearly $2,500 in attorney fees and costs.

Holden “took at least $36,000 from consumers and then disappeared as soon as he realized he was being investigated,” said Parrell Grossman, director of the attorney general's Consumer Protection Division. Holden did not respond to the homeowners’ complaints or consumer fraud investigators, Grossman said.

Wrigley said his office will “aggressively prosecute fraudulent contractors and hold them responsible for their illegal activity.”

“I urge homeowners to make sure a contractor is licensed before making any advance payment,” Wrigley said.

No attorney is listed for Holden in court documents. An Affordable Flooring website listed on Yelp was not functioning, and calls to the listed phone number could not be completed.

