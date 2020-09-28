Mandan Fire Relief looks to expand

Aid from a year-old organization helped Jessica Swiger and her family on Aug. 10, when they had to grab what they could and leave an apartment building that was engulfed by fire.
“We just watched it go up in flames,” Swiger, 43, said.
That evening she was in touch with volunteers from Mandan Fire Relief Effort, formerly known as Sunset Apartment Fire-Official. They brought her, her husband, brother and three children clothing and essential toiletries to get them through their first night. A month and a half later, Swigert refers to the organization as her family’s superheroes.
“They’ve helped us tremendously,” Swigert said. “Clothing, furnishings. Our home is completely furnished because of them.”
Now the members of that organization would like to expand on that type of success and use their knowledge to help others in North Dakota.
Mandan Fire Relief Effort came together in July 2019 to help tenants displaced by a fire at Sunset Bluff Apartments. The 42-unit building was later razed and has not been rebuilt. A neighboring 36-unit apartment building burned in August 2020, and the relief group drew on the experience gained over the course of a year to help tenants who were suddenly without shelter and necessities.
“We were up and running 45 minutes after the fire,” said coordinator Patty Barrette.
The group’s short-term focus was on immediate needs and getting displaced tenants settled into homes or apartments. Now she and other volunteers Brenda Lunder, Leo Phillips and Gary Barrette have formed a more long-term goal of being ready to help victims of fires, floods and other disasters statewide.
“We’re hoping to get something more mobile so we can go anywhere in the state,” Barrette said. “We want to use our experience to help other communities in need.”
The aim is toward having the ability to respond across North Dakota within 48 hours of a disaster. Tenants after the most recent fire were “showing up in bathrobes, just out of the shower,” she said, and needed clothing and hygiene products. The organization could not only help with those items when needed, Barrette said, but also share knowledge about the technical issues that stand in the way for local support efforts.
Mandan Fire Relief teamed with Mandan’s Be-A-Good-Neighbor program, a short-term emergency fund for victims of fire, flood and other disasters. Barrette hopes to take that program a step further to perhaps become Be-A-Good-Neighbor-North Dakota.
“The idea is that we can be ready quickly and hit the road wherever we need to go,” she said.
Other groups might find themselves “like we were a year ago, with no background or experience,” she said. Mandan Fire Relief could assist in the early going and then let local efforts move forward.
“We don’t want to take over,” she said.
The organization's 40-foot by 80-foot warehouse on Old Red Trail in Mandan is stocked with clothing, bedding, and household and kitchen supplies. The volume of donations after the fires forced the group to use extra storage units, which are now starting to empty as tenants find housing and need furnishings.
“The community overwhelmed us and the tenants,” Barrette said.
That group's goal of expanding to help others doesn’t surprise Swiger, who moved to the area from Kentucky five years ago. She’s been in touch with Mandan Fire Relief nearly every day since the fire.
“North Dakota nice is and has been an absolutely amazing thing at times,” she said. “I can’t thank the community enough.”
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!