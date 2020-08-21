Mandan car wash robbery suspects moved into federal court under commerce-related law

The cases of three men charged in state court for allegedly plotting to rob a man of his illegal drugs and drug sale money have been transferred into federal court under a law that treats illegal drug activity as interstate commerce.
Justyce Houle, 23, Michael Baker, 29, and Vegas Morin, 21, originally were charged in Morton County in May for plotting to lure a man to the Turbo Car Wash in Mandan, where they allegedly pulled him from his car, beat and kicked him, and stole his wallet and $300.
The three later were indicted by a federal grand jury on weapons charges and for interference with commerce by threats or violence, also known as a Hobbs Act robbery. Congress enacted the Hobbs Act in 1946 to combat racketeering in labor-management disputes. The law is used frequently in corruption cases and commercial disputes, according the U.S. Department of Justice website. It prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion that affects interstate or foreign commerce in any way or degree, the website says.
The Hobbs Act has been interpreted in the U.S. Judiciary's 8th Circuit as covering crimes that affect even illegal activity, said Drew Wrigley, U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota.
“If a drug dealer robs another drug dealer, that is deemed to be covered by this federal statute,” he said.
Robberies and associated crimes often involve the use of firearms, which presents an added danger to the public, Wrigley said. Getting a victim to step forward as a witness in a robbery covered by the Hobbs Act isn't always easy because he or she has to admit to committing a crime.
“There’s so much violence that’s sometimes involved in these, and the threat, that people get to the point that they are desperate enough that they confess their own wrongdoing,” Wrigley said.
Moving a case into federal court helps seal some of the gaps in the legal system, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said. Overdoses from bad drugs are “a recurrent theme,” she said, when dealers sell pills that look like oxycodone but are actually the more-powerful fentanyl.
“There’s no enhancement (in state-level punishment) for dealing drugs that lead to death,” Goter said. “In federal court, there’s a statute or attachment.”
The cooperation between state and federal authorities is especially helpful when they work through complicated drug conspiracy cases that involved other states, Goter said. The cases are still built in the same way, but federal authorities might need additional facts. It’s up to the law enforcement officer presenting the case to have those facts in place so a case can move up to the federal level.
In the alleged Mandan car wash case, two of the men involved were prohibited from possessing a gun, and a gun that was used was illegally modified.
“That was one of the things rounded up by the Mandan Police Department,” Goter said.
The department works with the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force, which partners with federal agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Indian Affairs; and the FBI. Those relationships help local law enforcement work cases on a larger scale, track the drugs and guns being brought into the area, and target the conspiracies that pose the biggest threats, Goter said.
Those investigations also lead to cases -- not all of which are Hobbs Act robberies -- sometimes moving into federal court in bunches, Goter said. In July, for example, about 10 defendants whose cases originated or overlapped with state court charges and investigations in Morton County were indicted federally, she said.
Sentences for such crimes are “longer and much more appropriate” at the federal level, Wrigley said.
The Hobbs Act robbery carries a possible 20-year sentence, which is double what could be handed down in state court. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is punishable in federal court by as much as 10 years in prison, twice the maximum sentence allowed by state law.
All three men have entered not guilty pleas in federal court. They are scheduled for a joint trial on Sept. 22. Morin is serving time in the North Dakota State Penitentiary for a separate drug offense. Baker is being held for federal authorities in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, and also is serving time for probation violations. Houle is in federal custody on the Hobbs Act charges.
The federal indictment charges all three men with a Hobbs Act robbery and possession of an illegal firearm; Baker with using a firearm in a crime of violence; and Baker and Morin with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A fourth person arrested in connection with the alleged incident, Summer LeBeau, on Aug. 4 pleaded guilty in state court to a drug conspiracy felony. She was sentenced to five years in prison with all but 90 days suspended and given credit for 90 days served. She also was placed on supervised probation for two years. A conspiracy charge against her was dismissed.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
