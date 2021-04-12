Man with dealer amounts of several drugs gets 7 years in prison

A Valley City man who police say had a wide variety of drugs for sale in Bismarck, allegedly reached for a weapon when approached by officers and resisted arrest was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison.

Emmanuel Danquah, 20, pleaded guilty to eight drug charges, some of which carried the possibility of a 20-year prison sentence.

Police said Danquah reached for a gun when officers approached his car in a Bismarck motel parking lot on Dec. 3, 2020. He also struggled with police and tried to bite an officer during his arrest, Police Detective Jeremy Curtis testified at Danquah's January preliminary hearing.

Police said they found dealer amounts of several drugs -- cocaine, LSD, hashish, methamphetamine, mushrooms and more -- in the car and said they saw Danquah make deals with two 17-year-olds before they arrested him.

The sheer amount of drugs involved in the arrest prompted Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Mindy Anderson to ask for more prison time than the mandatory minimum of four years.

“It wasn’t just a little bit of dealing to support a habit,” Anderson said, adding that Danquah had $80,000 worth of THC products in his vehicle and a wide array of products for sale. THC is the high-producing chemical in marijuana.