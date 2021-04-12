Man with dealer amounts of several drugs gets 7 years in prison

A Valley City man who police say had a wide variety of drugs for sale in Bismarck, allegedly reached for a weapon when approached by officers and resisted arrest was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison.
Emmanuel Danquah, 20, pleaded guilty to eight drug charges, some of which carried the possibility of a 20-year prison sentence.
Police said Danquah reached for a gun when officers approached his car in a Bismarck motel parking lot on Dec. 3, 2020. He also struggled with police and tried to bite an officer during his arrest, Police Detective Jeremy Curtis testified at Danquah's January preliminary hearing.
Police said they found dealer amounts of several drugs -- cocaine, LSD, hashish, methamphetamine, mushrooms and more -- in the car and said they saw Danquah make deals with two 17-year-olds before they arrested him.
The sheer amount of drugs involved in the arrest prompted Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Mindy Anderson to ask for more prison time than the mandatory minimum of four years.
“It wasn’t just a little bit of dealing to support a habit,” Anderson said, adding that Danquah had $80,000 worth of THC products in his vehicle and a wide array of products for sale. THC is the high-producing chemical in marijuana.
Defense attorney Garrett Ludwig said some of the products Danquah had could have been purchased legally in other states. Danquah while in college incurred significant student loan debt, made some contacts he wishes he hadn't, does not have an extensive criminal history and is remorseful for his acts, Ludwig said. He asked for the minimum four-year sentence.
Danquah said he wanted to clear his name and put this chapter of his life behind him.
“I had no business doing what I was doing,” he told South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner.
The amount of drugs and also the cash involved -- more than $7,700 -- made it clear that Danquah wasn’t dealing to support his own addiction, the judge said.
“What we have here is a business operation,” Grinsteiner said.
He agreed with the prosecution’s recommendation and suspended eight years of a 15-year prison sentence. He also ordered forfeiture of the weapon, ammunition and cash seized in the arrest.
