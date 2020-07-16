Man who trafficked drugs in Bismarck area gets 15 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Minneapolis man was sentenced in federal court in Bismarck on Wednesday to 15 years in prison on federal drug charges, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Richard Sims, 31, pleaded guilty in December to drug and firearm charges. Authorities say he and others sold methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine in the Bismarck area from January 2017 to April 2019. A search of his residence revealed 439 grams of meth, 120 grams of marijuana and 20 grams of cocaine.

Five pounds of meth, 27 grams of heroin and a stolen weapon were found in a rented storage unit, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley. A prior felony conviction made it illegal for Sims to possess a firearm.

Sims “was running a drug dealer’s equivalent of a department store,” Wrigley said.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland also sentenced Sims to three years on probation and ordered him to forfeit 13 guns seized in the investigation.

