Man who started Walmart fire sent to prison

A man accused in December of pouring lighter fluid on a Bible and setting it on fire at a Bismarck Walmart had been awake for nearly two weeks because of a methamphetamine addiction, his attorney told a judge on Monday.

Andrew Ells, 27, in March pleaded guilty to endangering by fire. South Central District Judge Pam Nesvig on Monday sentenced him to three years in prison with all but 1½ years suspended. He'll serve another 10 months as he was given credit for 211 days already served.

Ells was using meth and had been up for 13 days at the time of the fire, said his attorney, Kent Morrow, adding that his client at the time of the fire “was acting on instinct.”

Ells was seen on north Walmart video going behind boxes in the garden center portion of the store shortly before the fire appears from that area, according to an affidavit. Police allege Ells told them he had the Bible under his clothing when he went to the store, and that he poured lighter fluid on the Bible, put it on the floor and set it on fire with a lighter from the store.

He left the store through an emergency exit. It's unclear if he stole anything or, if so, if the items were recovered. The affidavit doesn’t explain why he chose to use a Bible or why he started the fire.