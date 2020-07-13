Man who started Walmart fire sent to prison

A man accused in December of pouring lighter fluid on a Bible and setting it on fire at a Bismarck Walmart had been awake for nearly two weeks because of a methamphetamine addiction, his attorney told a judge on Monday.
Andrew Ells, 27, in March pleaded guilty to endangering by fire. South Central District Judge Pam Nesvig on Monday sentenced him to three years in prison with all but 1½ years suspended. He'll serve another 10 months as he was given credit for 211 days already served.
Ells was using meth and had been up for 13 days at the time of the fire, said his attorney, Kent Morrow, adding that his client at the time of the fire “was acting on instinct.”
Ells was seen on north Walmart video going behind boxes in the garden center portion of the store shortly before the fire appears from that area, according to an affidavit. Police allege Ells told them he had the Bible under his clothing when he went to the store, and that he poured lighter fluid on the Bible, put it on the floor and set it on fire with a lighter from the store.
He left the store through an emergency exit. It's unclear if he stole anything or, if so, if the items were recovered. The affidavit doesn’t explain why he chose to use a Bible or why he started the fire.
Ells has a limited criminal history, much of which was caused by drug use, and Morrow asked that his sentence be limited to the time he had already served. Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Justin Schwarz requested a five-year prison term with all but 1½ years suspended, adding the fire may have been meant only as a diversion but the damage was significant.
“We’re fortunate it was limited to property and not individuals,” Schwarz said.
Treatment of his addiction and the dangerous nature of his act had to be considered in the sentence, Nesvig said.
“You could have harmed or killed people that had nothing to do with the addiction that brought you here,” the judge said.
A charge of arson against Ells was dismissed in March. Walmart is seeking restitution for damages totaling more than $540,000. A hearing on that matter will be held in the next 30 days.
