Man who died after Sunday apartment shooting in Bismarck identified
alert top story

Man who died after Sunday apartment shooting in Bismarck identified

033021-nws-shootings

One man is dead and another hospitalized after a late-night shooting on Sunday at the Mapleton Apartments in north Bismarck.

 Mike McCleary

Police have identified the person who died after a shooting in north Bismarck late Sunday as Reonardo Alexis, 26, of Bismarck.

He was shot inside the Mapleton Apartments along with a 29-year-old man, who is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Bismarck Police Department. Both were taken to the hospital after police responded to the call about 11 p.m. Sunday. The 29-year-old was not immediately identified.

Police believe the incident to be a targeted attack on the two men and say there does not appear to be a threat to the general public. Authorities are following up on leads, according to the department.

Police did not immediately take any suspects into custody, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. He declined comment on whether a suspect or a potential motive had been identified, citing the ongoing investigation.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

