 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man suspected in Bismarck graffiti vandalism arrested
top story

Man suspected in Bismarck graffiti vandalism arrested

{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck police have arrested a man they say caused $18,000 in damage by spray painting graffiti on downtown businesses and a railroad bridge.

Richard Hudson, 33, also is suspected of trespassing on BNSF Railway property, police say. He was arrested Tuesday.

Hudson’s arrest follows a monthlong investigation into the word "CRAN" being spray painted on numerous downtown buildings and a railroad bridge, police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Eight locations were hit over the weekend, mostly between the 800 and 1400 blocks of East Main, but also as far east as Big Boy restaurant.

Police through investigation and anonymous tips found that the word allegedly is associated with Hudson. Hudson as a tattoo artist allegedly signed work products and property with "CRAN," according to an affidavit.

He was being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges against him were pending. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Richard Hudson

Richard Hudson

 PROVIDED
2
2
0
0
2

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News