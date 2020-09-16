Man suspected in Bismarck graffiti vandalism arrested

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck police have arrested a man they say caused $18,000 in damage by spray painting graffiti on downtown businesses and a railroad bridge.

Richard Hudson, 33, also is suspected of trespassing on BNSF Railway property, police say. He was arrested Tuesday.

Hudson’s arrest follows a monthlong investigation into the word "CRAN" being spray painted on numerous downtown buildings and a railroad bridge, police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Eight locations were hit over the weekend, mostly between the 800 and 1400 blocks of East Main, but also as far east as Big Boy restaurant.

Police through investigation and anonymous tips found that the word allegedly is associated with Hudson. Hudson as a tattoo artist allegedly signed work products and property with "CRAN," according to an affidavit.

He was being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges against him were pending. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

