Man stabbed at Bismarck KOA campground

A man was stabbed at the Bismarck KOA campground Saturday night and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department.
The department responded to the incident around 8:40 p.m. Saturday and found a 47-year-old man with a stab wound in his back and a knife stuck into his neck, Sgt. Jeremy Alm said. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was taken to the intensive care unit.
The department took a 14-year-old girl who was related to the man into custody. Alm said she is a suspect, and she was transported to a hospital for further investigation as well. She was not injured in the incident, Alm said.
The family had been living in a camper at the campground just northeast of Bismarck since April 1, Alm said.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!