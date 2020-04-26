You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man stabbed at Bismarck KOA campground

Man stabbed at Bismarck KOA campground

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was stabbed at the Bismarck KOA campground Saturday night and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department.

The department responded to the incident around 8:40 p.m. Saturday and found a 47-year-old man with a stab wound in his back and a knife stuck into his neck, Sgt. Jeremy Alm said. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was taken to the intensive care unit.

The department took a 14-year-old girl who was related to the man into custody. Alm said she is a suspect, and she was transported to a hospital for further investigation as well. She was not injured in the incident, Alm said.

The family had been living in a camper at the campground just northeast of Bismarck since April 1, Alm said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News