Man serving life after firing at Bismarck officer in 2015 loses appeal

A man serving life in prison after being convicted of attempted murder and terrorizing following a standoff with police in October 2015 in east Bismarck has lost an appeal to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Branden Lyon, 38 at the time, was accused of pointing a rifle at a neighbor's head and then later firing a shotgun at a law enforcement officer during the 15-hour standoff that ensued.

He was convicted at trial in October 2017 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He appealed, and the state Supreme Court ruled he was improperly sentenced. He was resentenced last April to life with the possibility of parole.

Lyon appealed again, arguing there was insufficient evidence to sustain his convictions and that a district judge erred when sentencing him the second time. Supreme Court justices rejected the claims and upheld the sentence, saying "the district court did not abuse its discretion."

