Man sentenced for 2019 rifle incident

A Bismarck man who is a convicted felon has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Shane Alan Dockter on Tuesday to five years in prison, with credit for about 2 ½ years already served, court documents show. The rest of Dockter's term is suspended while he spends two years on probation. Other charges filed against Dockter including terrorizing counts were recently dismissed.

Dockter was accused of entering a residence on Sweet Avenue in 2019 armed with an AR-15 rifle that had 27 rounds in its magazine. There were 11 people inside the home, including six children, according to authorities.

Police set up a perimeter around the home, and eventually Dockter came out unarmed and was arrested, police said.

