Man pleads guilty to endangering in Walmart fire involving Bible

A man accused of pouring lighter fluid on a Bible and setting it on fire at a Bismarck Walmart has pleaded guilty to one felony charge, and authorities have dismissed a charge of arson filed against him in connection with the December incident.

Andrew Ells, 27, faced the possibility of 10 years in prison if convicted on the arson charge. Court documents show he pleaded guilty on Friday to felony endangering by fire, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Ells was seen on north Walmart video wearing a camouflage balaclava, dark jacket, dark pants with a yellow stripe and a knee brace, a police affidavit states. He is seen going behind boxes in the garden center portion of the store shortly before the fire appears from that area. Police allege Ells told them he had the Bible under his clothing when he went to the store, and that he poured lighter fluid on the Bible, put it on the floor and set it afire with a lighter from the store.

He left the store through an emergency exit. It's unclear if he stole anything or, if so, if the items were recovered. There's no explanation in the affidavit as to why he chose to use a Bible, or why he started the fire.