Man pleads guilty in rape case

A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to accusations that he raped a teenage girl at an August party in Bismarck where she and other teens were given alcohol and cocaine, court documents show.

Kendrick Brown, 30, was arrested in October and charged with sexual assault. The girl identified Brown through a photo lineup as one of the men she had sex with at the party, police say. Brown told police he was the fourth to have sex with her during the Aug. 17 party held at his East Arbor Avenue residence, a police affidavit alleges.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig on Tuesday ordered a presentence investigation. Brown’s attorney, Thomas Glass, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A second man, Malik Johnson, 23, faces the same charge, which carries a maximum punishment of life in prison.

The girl reported to police that Johnson picked her up and told her to tell others at the party that she was 18. She at times blacked out because she was intoxicated, the affidavit says, but she told police she recalled having sex with Johnson. He denied the allegations. His trial is set to start May 19.

