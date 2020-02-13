Man injured, hydrant missing after Wednesday crash in Bismarck

A man is injured and a fire hydrant is missing and presumed stolen after it was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Ward Road around midday Wednesday.

The vehicle was southbound about 1:30 p.m. when the driver lost control and struck the hydrant and a fence, according to the Bismarck Police Department. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the department said.

The hydrant -- valued at $2,500 -- was deemed stolen during the crash investigation. Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash or the theft or who has information about the hydrant to contact the department.

