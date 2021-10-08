Man in custody 2 years after child endangerment charges

A Wyndmere man facing four counts of felony child endangerment in Burleigh County is again scheduled for trial after missing several court dates since being charged nearly two years ago.

Tory Fowler, 37, was stopped in November 2019 for speeding on U.S. Highway 83 near Wilton. A Burleigh County deputy sheriff noticed the odor of burned marijuana in Fowler’s car and later found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, an affidavit alleges.

Children ages 4, 9, 11 and 13 were in the car. One of them told officers that Fowler had been smoking, according to authorities. He failed field sobriety tests, and a urine test showed he was under the influence of drugs, police said. Officers found raw marijuana flake "throughout the back seat where the children were sitting," the affidavit states.

Since his arrest Fowler has missed three pretrial conferences, which resulted in the cancellation of three jury trials, court records show.

Fowler is charged with four felony counts of child endangerment; misdemeanor DUI, and drug and paraphernalia possession; and drug and drug paraphernalia infractions. He is in custody in lieu of $5,000 cash bail. A trial is set for Nov. 24.

