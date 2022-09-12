 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man enters plea in reservation pill scheme

A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to a drug conspiracy charge in an alleged scheme authorities say pushed suspected fentanyl pills onto the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Josiah Anderson, 22, and two others were charged in August after police said they found 100 pills at a North 14th Street residence in Bismarck, according to an affidavit. Anderson entered the plea at a Friday court hearing. Court records show his trial date is Nov. 30. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A woman charged with buying pills with the intent to sell them on the reservation has also pleaded not guilty. Keya Fox, 25, is scheduled for trial Nov. 17.

State charges against Jacob Warner, 30, were dismissed and his case was moved into federal jurisdiction, according to court records.

Josiah Anderson

Josiah Anderson

 PROVIDED
