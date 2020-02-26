Man charged with stealing $50,000 from employer, gambling it away
Man charged with stealing $50,000 from employer, gambling it away

A Bismarck man is accused of stealing nearly $50,000 from his employer in the last half of 2019 and gambling the money away, according to a police affidavit.

Denver Tergesen, 35, made his initial court appearance Tuesday on a charge of felony theft. A manager at Lucky’s 13 Pub in Bismarck on Monday notified police that from June through December, 136 cash deposits totaling just more than $49,500 were missing from the restaurant’s account.

Tergesen was in charge of those deposits and when confronted by management initially blamed the problem on a banking error, police say. Tergesen in a text message to the manager later admitted he lost the money gambling and also stated he went to prison in 2009 after robbing a bank to pay gambling debts, the affidavit says. North Dakota court records do not show that he has a robbery conviction.

Tergesen is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bail. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

