Man charged with stealing $50,000 from employer, gambling it away

A Bismarck man is accused of stealing nearly $50,000 from his employer in the last half of 2019 and gambling the money away, according to a police affidavit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Denver Tergesen, 35, made his initial court appearance Tuesday on a charge of felony theft. A manager at Lucky’s 13 Pub in Bismarck on Monday notified police that from June through December, 136 cash deposits totaling just more than $49,500 were missing from the restaurant’s account.

Tergesen was in charge of those deposits and when confronted by management initially blamed the problem on a banking error, police say. Tergesen in a text message to the manager later admitted he lost the money gambling and also stated he went to prison in 2009 after robbing a bank to pay gambling debts, the affidavit says. North Dakota court records do not show that he has a robbery conviction.

Tergesen is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bail. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0