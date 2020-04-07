Man arrested with 'Baby Chapo' sentenced to prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of two men arrested on drug charges in Bismarck in December after an investigation that included extensive social media surveillance was sentenced Monday to 1 ½ years in prison, court documents show.

Tristen Demarrias, 20, of Fort Yates, pleaded guilty to five felonies. He was charged after police say they found weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia in a Bismarck residence while executing a search warrant. Demarrias and Geovannie Tapia-Nelson -- who refers to himself as Baby Chapo in reference to a Mexican drug cartel leader -- displayed drugs, weapons and cash in Snapchat videos and indicated that the drugs were for sale, according to a police affidavit.

Demarrias faced three felony drug conspiracy charges and felonies for using a minor to distribute drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig suspended all but 1 ½ years of a five-year prison term and allowed Demarrias credit for 106 days served. She also ordered him to spend three years on probation after his release.

Defense attorney Benjamin Pulkrabek did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Tapia-Nelson is scheduled for a jury trial starting May 12.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 1 Funny 5 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.