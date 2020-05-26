Man arrested in standoff charged in Morton, Burleigh counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Bismarck man allegedly held a knife to the throat of his girlfriend and repeatedly punched her as they drove from Morton County to Bismarck before a five-hour weekend standoff that ended with his arrest, according to a police affidavit.

Trevis Tessaro, 39, has been charged in Morton County with felonious restraint, terrorizing and misdemeanor simple assault, court documents show. He is charged in Burleigh County with felonious restraint, terrorizing and preventing arrest.

The woman, who police say had dried blood around her lips and an eye that was swollen nearly shut, told authorities Tessaro held the knife to her throat the entire time they traveled. She was unable to escape, even though she was the driver, until they reached their Bismarck home. She then drove back to the home of an acquaintance in Morton County and contacted authorities, the affidavit said.

Bismarck police at about 7 p.m. on Saturday were asked by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office for help in locating Tessaro. He refused to leave his apartment and the West Dakota SWAT team responded to the scene. He was taken into custody about 12:20 a.m. Sunday. He was not armed when he left the residence, police said.