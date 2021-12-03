Man arrested in Keelboat Park shooting

One of two men suspected of firing several handgun rounds at a car in Keelboat Park is in custody.

Deanthony Claiborne, 19, of Bismarck, was arrested Thursday by Bismarck police. Authorities are still looking for a second suspect. Jonathan Sanchez, 18, of Williston, is believed to be out of state.

Nobody was hurt in the Nov. 15 shooting. Officers responded to the 100 block of Riverside Park Road about 9:15 p.m. They found several ammunition casings at the scene and spoke with a man whose car had numerous bullet holes.

