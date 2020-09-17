Man arrested in gunshot incident

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man suspected of firing gunshots that struck a Bismarck apartment building is in custody and charged with three felonies, court records show.

Chad Walker, 41, of Bismarck, was arrested Wednesday evening by Bismarck police, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center website. He is suspected of firing shots in the 200 block of West Sweet Avenue on Sept. 6, police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. One bullet was found in the wall of an apartment and a second is believed by police to have struck the exterior bricks of the building.

Walker is charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm, according to court documents. He is in custody pending $2,500 cash bail on the felony charges. Records show Bismarck Municipal Court bench warrants had been issued for Walker for a marijuana infraction and two misdemeanor traffic offenses. Bail is set at $400 for each of those charges.

