Man arrested in Bismarck cop video incident faces new charges in Morton County

A Mandan man whose August arrest was captured on video and led to the reprimand of a Bismarck police officer is now accused of preventing arrest and escape in two Morton County cases.

Mandan police say Seth Voegele, 32, last Wednesday night rode a skateboard in front of eastbound traffic and then crossed into oncoming westbound traffic on First Street Northeast. He allegedly fled to his residence when an officer attempted to stop him, and pulled away and reached for a pack he wore around his waist when police tried to arrest him. An officer used a Taser to subdue him, an affidavit states.

Voegele’s Aug. 26 arrest after longboarding down State Street in Bismarck was captured on home security video and led to a verbal reprimand for Bismarck Officer Mark Muscha. Voegele allegedly tried to walk away and scuffled with police when they tried to detain him. Muscha could be heard cursing and asking “Bro, do you want to fight?” -- which a department spokesman said was a question and not a challenge. Muscha was reprimanded following an internal investigation by the department, but nothing permanent was put in his file.

Voegele was charged with misdemeanor preventing arrest. His trial is March 1. No attorney is listed for him in that case.

Voegele in the most recent incident is charged with misdemeanors for refusing to halt and preventing arrest, court records show. He’s scheduled for trial on Feb. 1.

He also is accused of kicking a window out of a Morton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle while he was detained during an October incident, an affidavit states. He’s charged with felony escape and misdemeanor criminal mischief. His preliminary hearing is Jan. 10, court records show.

Defense attorney James Loraas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Morton County cases. Voegele was in custody Monday pending $5,000 cash bail, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center roster.

