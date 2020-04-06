Man arrested for coughing at Mandan store employees, police say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Bismarck man was arrested Saturday on a terrorizing charge after allegedly coughing at Mandan Walmart employees and saying he had the coronavirus, Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten said.

Thomas Rensch, 65, was upset about the coronavirus precautions in place at the business and coughed toward at least two employees, Flaten said. He later allegedly told police he thought the virus was “a big joke.” He was medically cleared before being taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Walmart on Saturday put in place a limit of five customers per 1,000 square feet of store space, or roughly 20% of capacity, according to the retailer’s website. Once that capacity is reached, customers are admitted on a one-person-out, one-person-in basis.

It’s unclear when Rensch will appear in court, or if he has an attorney. Formal charges against him are pending.