Man arrested, another sought for attempted murder in Friday shooting in Bismarck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man is under arrest and another is wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection with a Friday incident in which shots were fired at a vehicle in Bismarck, police say.

Authorities were searching for Mason Schuh, 24, who they say fired multiple shots at a vehicle in the 1600 block of Burnt Boat Road. No one was injured.

Crews is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police say. Anyone with information about Schuh should contact law enforcement. The Bismarck Police Department can be reached at 701-223-1212.

Albert Crews, 18, was arrested Monday on a charge of accomplice to attempted murder. Police allege Crews was the driver of a vehicle from which the shots were fired. Formal charges against him were pending.

Police did not immediately release further details, including what might have led to the incident.

Court records show Schuh is on probation for assaulting a police or corrections officer in 2018. He was sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison with credit for 143 days served and was ordered to spend three years on probation after his release. Records also indicate he has an open misdemeanor assault case in Morton County from November 2019.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.