Man arrested, another sought for attempted murder in Friday shooting in Bismarck

One man is under arrest and another is wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection with a Friday incident in which shots were fired at a vehicle in Bismarck, police say.
Authorities were searching for Mason Schuh, 24, who they say fired multiple shots at a vehicle in the 1600 block of Burnt Boat Road. No one was injured.
Crews is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police say. Anyone with information about Schuh should contact law enforcement. The Bismarck Police Department can be reached at 701-223-1212.
Albert Crews, 18, was arrested Monday on a charge of accomplice to attempted murder. Police allege Crews was the driver of a vehicle from which the shots were fired. Formal charges against him were pending.
Police did not immediately release further details, including what might have led to the incident.
