Man accused of officer assault at Bismarck airport allegedly tampered with power supply

A man accused of attacking a police officer on duty at the Bismarck Airport may have attempted to disrupt the power supply to critical information systems at the facility, authorities say.

Documents obtained by the Tribune show that Christopher Fonseca, 34, who apparently is homeless and suffers from mental health problems, has a criminal history in Connecticut and has been involved in several recent incidents in Bismarck in which police were called. He allegedly had a box cutter in his hands when he was handcuffed at the airport and brass knuckles in his possession when he was booked into jail.

He was arrested Monday before noon. It’s still unclear what prompted the alleged attack in which the officer suffered bruising and cuts that required stitches, or if either of the weapons caused the injuries.

An airport official told police Fonseca before entering the main airport building turned off electrical breakers at the airport's information technology operation building, according to an affidavit. The building controls the airport's internet; security; radios; and runway, taxiway and wind sock lights, the affidavit states. A backup generator kicked in and returned power to all systems. No flights were disrupted, according to police spokeswoman Officer Lynn Wanner.

Airport officials didn't immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Police say Fonseca after his arrest made comments about blowing up the airport with a can of lubricating spray that he was carrying. He also said he wasn't going to stop his assault on the officer who was injured, the affidavit states. Police have not released the officer's name because he is a victim and the case is open, Wanner said.

The officer was called to the security line on the second floor at the airport on a report that Fonseca was bothering passengers, according to Wanner. The officer was able to get Fonseca downstairs and went to check on his flight status. Fonseca left a backpack near the main check-in area and walked toward the bathrooms. The officer escorted him back to his belongings and told him he had to leave the airport if he didn’t have a plane ticket. Fonseca charged the officer and hit him in the face and body, Wanner said. Airport employees and a bystander helped the officer get Fonseca in handcuffs.

Authorities aren’t certain why Fonseca was at the airport. He was not attempting to get through security and did not have a ticket to board a plane.

The officer radioed for help about 11 a.m., the same time bystanders started making 911 calls about the incident. The officer is a veteran of the department and one of five who work full time at the airport by federal regulation, according to Wanner. Nobody else was injured, she said.

Fonseca is charged with felony simple assault on a peace officer and reckless endangerment, offenses that carry possible five-year prison sentences, as well as misdemeanors for criminal mischief and carrying a concealed weapon. No attorney was listed for him in court records.

Past troubles

Fonseca and three others faced manslaughter charges in Connecticut in 2016. A man driving a Jeep was struck in the head by a brick and died from the injuries. The charge against Fonseca was later reduced, according to Wanner. He was found guilty of reckless endangerment in 2018, according to an affidavit. He does not have any warrants and is not on probation, Wanner said.

Police reports obtained by the Tribune show officers on March 4 made a welfare check on Fonseca at Motel 6 in north Bismarck. Fonseca’s family had contacted Connecticut police, who in turn had reached out to Bismarck police for the welfare check. Fonseca was “very cooperative and of sound mind,” the report states. Fonseca told police he’s “good when he takes his medication and has been,” the report states.

Police on Friday were called to a Bismarck hospital where Fonseca was allegedly gesturing at security cameras and running at security guards. He told police the CIA and FBI were after him. He made hand signals of the letters C, I and A at security cameras, told officers he was off his medication, had been admitted to the psych ward 25 times and would not go back. He refused medical help but willingly allowed officers to handcuff him and was given a ride to Motel 6, police reports show.

The reports list Fonseca as homeless. He told officers he was seeking help for mental illness through West Central Human Services, liked Bismarck and planned to stay, the report states. It wasn't immediately clear how long he has been in the city.

Trespass orders prohibit Fonseca from entering the Simonsen Station on Interstate Avenue and the North Dakota Newspaper Association office on Interstate Loop, Wanner said.

It's unclear what allegedly happened at Simonsen Station. Newspaper association Executive Director Sarah Elmquist Squires said Fonseca came to that office on March 9 with a briefcase of documents and said he wanted "to get his story out there."

"I was afraid of him," she said. "He was ranting and raving. I didn't feel safe."

She was able to get Fonseca out of the building and summon police. He returned while an officer was there and was informed that he could not return, Elmquist Squires said. Association employees kept the office door locked all of last week.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.