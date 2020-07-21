Maker of electronic pull tab machines suing North Dakota over machine shutdowns

Stenehjem said Powerhouse was using illegal or pirated software in the machines, terms the company says are slanderous. Powerhouse said the suspension order costs it $60,000 per week and threatens the jobs of 69 employees in five states because of the loss of business and harm to the company’s reputation.

Powerhouse attorneys argue that the company owns one type of software in the machines and that the state has no regulatory authority over another type of software. Even so, they say, the company complied with the state's request for evidence, and that no other gambling manufacturer has been required to provide such proof, the documents state.

Powerhouse President Nathan Freels claims Stenehjem and Gaming Director Deborah McDaniel have interfered with his business and contracts and violated his right to due process. The two “exercised pre-hearing discretion” to enforce a temporary licensing suspension “which in reality had a final effect,” according to the documents. Stenehjem’s claims in a news release were made “maliciously, recklessly and with intentional disregard for the truth,” the documents state.