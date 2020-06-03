Longtime Fort Berthold doctor, World War II veteran dies at 99

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A World War II veteran revered for his community involvement and decades as a doctor on the Fort Berthold Reservation has died.

Dr. Herbert Wilson, of Bismarck, died Monday following a stroke. He was 99. He was a doctor on the Fort Berthold Reservation in western North Dakota for 43 years before retiring to Bismarck in 1995 with his wife, Lilian. They were married 75 years and had six children.

Wilson was known for being active, even when he could no longer drive. Daughter Fran Mack isn't sure of how else to describe her father other than "busy."

"It's hard to pin him down," she said.

Herbert and Lilian met in 1944 at an American Red Cross Club party amid World War II, when he was assigned to the 506th Bombardment Squadron and she was a corporal of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force, the female auxiliary of the Royal Air Force. He was involved in 31 bombing missions.

“Somehow, I was not afraid and somehow came through it,” Wilson told the Tribune in 2016, quoting a motto: “Freedom means happiness and courage means freedom. Do not trouble me unduly about the dangers of war.”

He and Lilian married in 1945 on the Isle of Wight in the English Channel.