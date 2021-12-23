Longtime Bismarck Rep. George Keiser dies

State Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, died Wednesday afternoon, following a battle with ALS. He was 75.

He was first elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives in 1992, and chaired the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee from 2003-19. He also chaired the House Transportation Committee for a time.

He had announced just last week that he wouldn't seek another term next year.

"Words alone cannot express what a privilege it has been to serve our state and the wonderful people of District 47 from 1993 to the present," Keiser said in a statement last week.

House Republican Caucus Chair Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck, confirmed Keiser's death to the Tribune. He called Keiser "a trusted, respected colleague and a truly fine legislator."

Keiser was a U.S. Army veteran who owned Quality Printing Service. He also served on the Bismarck City Commission from 1988-92.

In 2019, he disclosed his diagnosis of Lou Gehrig's disease, the common name for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a nervous system disease that weakens muscles.

House Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, said Keiser was already a well respected representative when Koppelman entered the House two years after him. Keiser's business expertise made him "a very able chairman" of the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee, Koppelman said.

Keiser also was a leader on insurance policy through the National Council of Insurance Legislators, where he gained respect from state lawmakers from around the country, Koppelman said.

"His notoriety and expertise and respect span far beyond our state," he said.

Keiser also reminded his committee to treat people who came to testify with respect, Koppelman said.

Keiser's father-in-law was former Rep. Steve Gorman, R-Fargo, who served from 1987-96 and died in October at age 96.

Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, said Keiser was "a very good friend of mine as well as a running mate." The District 47 pair served together for more than 20 years and sat next to each other in the House.

Keiser's work as a legislator and his background in psychology and teaching mathematics and statistics made him "quite a Renaissance man, I think," Klemin said.

In a statement, Gov. Doug Burgum said Keiser "served the citizens of North Dakota and District 47 with passion and dedication for nearly three decades, applying his experience and wisdom as a successful business owner and employer to his role as chairman of the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee."

“He was a longtime supporter of the business community through his efforts on workforce safety and insurance policy and was a strong advocate for health care reform, fairness in health insurance and transparency in prescription drug costs, always looking out for the well-being of North Dakota’s workers and families. Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to his family, friends and colleagues in the Legislature," Burgum said.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said Keiser introduced him to his wife, Kris, in 1986 while working on a campaign, for which "I literally owe George for 35 years of happiness."

"George lived a life of service in business, government, and family. His business knowledge and experience served him and North Dakota well as he applied his knowhow to help make our state a welcoming place for free enterprise to thrive. He improved life for many North Dakotans through his thoughtful approach to legislating," Cramer said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said Keiser "worked to build up his community and secure a more prosperous future for North Dakotans. He will be remembered well by both his constituents and his colleagues."

District 47 Republican Chairman Karl Lembke said he would comment next week on how the party will proceed with the vacancy in Keiser's seat.

He had about one year left in his term, and was serving on three interim committees.

Keiser also attended the Legislature's weeklong special session last month, which primarily dealt with reapportioning legislative districts and deciding how to spend North Dakota's $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid.

The last North Dakota lawmaker to die in office was Rep. Curt Hofstad, R-Devils Lake, in 2016.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

