Local Salvation Army sees dip in donations due to COVID-19

The Bismarck-Mandan Salvation Army is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic during its red kettle campaign.
Kettle donations are down 10% from this time last year, according to Major Nelson De La Vergne, who leads the local chapter of the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army's goal for its kettle campaign is $400,000. It has raised almost $13,000 via the iconic red kettles so far. The campaign has a Dec. 24 deadline, though mail-in donations are accepted until mid-January.
The organization's income went down during the summer, but need within the community did not, De La Vergne told the Tribune. It had to use its reserves to keep its programs going.
"And now our reserves are so low, I can't take any more without hurting us in the future," he said.
The $400,000 goal is about one-third of the Salvation Army's yearly budget, which helps fund rent and utility assistance and food distribution, among other services. Without the funding, certain programs might have to close or the building wouldn't be open as often, De La Vergne said.
Fewer volunteers have been signing up due to the pandemic, and fewer people are shopping in person, although stores are still busy, De La Vergne said.
Signs have been attached to the kettle stands with QR codes that allow people to donate $5, $10 or $25 by taking a picture of the code with their phones. Those signs remain even when there's no kettle on the stand. There are also signs on the stands that allow people to donate on their phones using either Google Pay or Apple Pay.
Support Local Journalism
Dwight Cook, who has volunteered with the Salvation Army for 30 years, was ringing a bell at the Dan's Supermarket in Mandan on Tuesday.
Cook said he thought the number of people who donated money seemed about the same as last year, and said being a bell-ringer is a humbling experience.
"You learn appreciation for your fellow man every time you ring a bell," Cook said.
The Salvation Army is also holding its holiday toy shop for families in need and is looking for gifts for teenagers and infants.
The toy shop is usually held over two days, but an extra day and longer hours per day were added this year because of COVID-19. Only six families will be allowed in per hour.
The Salvation Army is managing donations for The Christmas Playpen. The organization is not accepting used items this year because it doesn't have the staff to clean and repair donations, De La Vergne said. New toys or clothing can be donated at the Salvation Army building, which is at 601 S. Washington St.
The Bismarck Tribune is partnering with the Salvation Army and accepting cash and checks on behalf of the nonprofit. Direct donations to The Christmas Playpen, c/o Amy McMahen, PO Box 5516, Bismarck ND 58506. Checks should be made out to The Salvation Army.
To volunteer as a kettle bell-ringer, visit registertoring.com to sign up for a two-hour shift. Donations can also be made online at SalvationArmyNorth.org/Bismarck.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!