Local fire departments compete in Firefighter Combat Challenge

Firefighters from around the country came to Bismarck to partake in the 30th Anniversary National Tour of the Firefighter Combat Challenge.
Local departments from Bismarck, Mandan and Dickinson faced off with firefighters from Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Florida and Texas.
Equipped in their helmets, coats, pants, gloves and boots, challengers raced through a five-event course that simulated real-life situations encountered by firefighters.
Set up in the Bismarck Event Center parking lot, the course had participants race up a five-story tower with a 42-pound hose pack, hoist another rolled-up hose up the tower by rope, drive a steel beam with a mallet, lug and use a charged hose and finally, carry a 175-pound mannequin called Rescue Randy to the finish line.
Father-son team Matt and Sam Wilke were two of the around 40 that raced on Friday.
Matt Wilke, a Bismarck firefighter for 25 years, said he previously ran the course in 2000 when the Firefighter Combat Challenge was hosted in Mandan. He said he was excited to compete again.
Sam Wilke said besides the practice he had the day before, he had never done anything like it. He is a medical student at the University of North Dakota.
Sam completed the first half of the course while Matt did the second half.
Matt said the dummy drag was the hardest part of the race since he was already tired by the time he got to it.
Sam said he struggled with driving the steel beam the most. The event uses a Keiser Force Machine, a chopping simulator often used by fire departments. If a competitor hits the right spot with enough force, the beam could be moved with three hits. Others, like Sam, needed a few extra hits.
"I’m just not very good at the Keiser," Sam said. "They make it look so easy."
Matt said while it is a competition for bragging rights, it is all in good fun. He said it is more about practicing different techniques and getting through it.
"Everybody loves the competition aspect of it, it's just kind of the way we’re wired," Matt said. "We learn from each other and it helps us go faster here and on the job as well."
The competition will continue Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with relays and a possible sponsor competition. The competition is free to spectators. The Kids Firefighter Challenge, a smaller version of the course geared toward children ages 5-12, also will also be held.