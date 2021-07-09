Local fire departments compete in Firefighter Combat Challenge

Matt said the dummy drag was the hardest part of the race since he was already tired by the time he got to it.

Sam said he struggled with driving the steel beam the most. The event uses a Keiser Force Machine, a chopping simulator often used by fire departments. If a competitor hits the right spot with enough force, the beam could be moved with three hits. Others, like Sam, needed a few extra hits.

"I’m just not very good at the Keiser," Sam said. "They make it look so easy."

Matt said while it is a competition for bragging rights, it is all in good fun. He said it is more about practicing different techniques and getting through it.

"Everybody loves the competition aspect of it, it's just kind of the way we’re wired," Matt said. "We learn from each other and it helps us go faster here and on the job as well."

The competition will continue Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with relays and a possible sponsor competition. The competition is free to spectators. The Kids Firefighter Challenge, a smaller version of the course geared toward children ages 5-12, also will also be held.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.